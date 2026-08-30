/Iran’s Supreme Leader Calls For Muslim Unity | Gulf States Face Growing Security & Economic Pressure

Iran’s Supreme Leader has called on Muslim countries, particularly the Gulf states, to unite against what he described as their “real enemy,” warning that divisions among Muslim nations only serve those seeking to weaken the region. In a written message marking Islamic Unity Week, the Iranian leader said Muslim unity was a key foundation for building what he described as a victorious Islamic civilisation. He also urged Muslim countries to understand the plans of their adversaries and confront what he sees as common threats. The message comes as Gulf states face growing security concerns amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States. Countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Qatar have longstanding security ties with Washington while simultaneously maintaining important economic and political relationships across the wider region.