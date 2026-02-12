/Indonesia Accelerates Digital Finance Push for a Smart Economy

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 11:06 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 11:06 IST
Indonesia is betting on a digital future by accelerating initiatives in digital finance, fintech, and technology-driven economic growth. The government aims to expand financial inclusion, improve accessibility to banking services, and create a modern ecosystem for businesses and consumers. Through investments in digital infrastructure, supportive regulations, and partnerships with private companies, Indonesia seeks to position itself as a regional leader in financial technology. Analysts believe this push will boost economic resilience, create jobs, and foster innovation.