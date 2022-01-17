India's mammoth state elections: Why are they significant?

Five Indian states are going to polls in February in what is seen as a bellwether elections. The elections are crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. They are being watched keenly in India, almost like the midterm elections in the US. In the next two months, elections will also be held in Punjab & Uttarakhand as well as in Goa and the northeastern state of Manipur. VO: Elections would be held for 403 assembly seats in UP, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa.