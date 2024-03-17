Indian Navy makes 35 Somali pirates on board vessel MV Ruen surrender, rescues crew
In a bold display of maritime security, the Indian Navy has intercepted and engaged with the hijacked vessel MV Ruen, which was under the control of Somali pirates. On March 15, an Indian Navy warship successfully intercepted the MV Ruen, marking a significant step in combating piracy on the high seas. However, the operation was met with resistance as the pirates onboard the vessel opened fire on the warship. Watch to know more!