/India's Vikram-1 launch | Iran attacks | Iraq-US deals | Gold prices fall

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 14:12 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 14:12 IST
In today's top world news: India creates history as Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, successfully reaches low Earth orbit. Iran reportedly targets another power facility in Kuwait, while Bahrain claims it intercepted Iranian attacks. Iraq signs 48 agreements with American companies during Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani's US visit. Meanwhile, gold prices remain on track for their biggest weekly decline in six weeks.