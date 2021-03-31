LIVE TV
India reports 53,480 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 354 deaths
Mar 31, 2021, 01.10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
India has reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours whereas 354 people have lost their lives. The active caseload increased to over 5,52,000 and the total death toll reached 1,62,468 in the country.
