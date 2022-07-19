Imran Khan renews call for early polls after PTI's landslide victory in Pak's Punjab province

Published: Jul 19, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan renewed calls for an early election after his PTI party won a landslide 15 of 20 seats over PML-N in a by-election in the Punjab province.
