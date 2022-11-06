Imran Khan questions lack of probe, says 'rule of law must be implemented'

Published: Nov 06, 2022, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the media again. He questioned the lack of probe and said that the rule of law must be implemented. He also accused the Punjab Police of not registering an FIR in the case.
