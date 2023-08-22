Hitler's birth home to become a police station

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The Austrian government has announced plans to convert the home where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station with an adjacent human rights training facility. The revelation was made on Monday as a filmmaker asserted that the idea is very similar to the late dictator's original plans for the location.

