Gravitas: Parag Agrawal sacked, escorted out by security

Published: Oct 28, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Elon Musk has completed his Twitter takeover. Reports say, the company's CEO Parag Agrawal has been sacked - and he was escorted out by security. Molly Gambhir tells you more
