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US inflation unexpectedly cools, is this the end of rate hikes?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:57 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:57 IST
US Consumer inflation slowed more than expected in June as energy prices declined, but financial markets continue to expect the federal reserve could still raise interest rates later this year.

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