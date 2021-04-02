Gravitas: Joe Biden's $2,000,000,000,000 Infra-Plan

Apr 02, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden has unveiled a $2,000,000,000,000 Infrastructure plan to 'modernise' his country. How much is $2 Trillion? Where will the money come from? What do Americans have to say?
