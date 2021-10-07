Gravitas: Blinken in France to contain AUKUS fallout

Oct 07, 2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Paris, hoping to contain the fallout from the AUKUS deal. France has agreed to send their envoy back to Australia with the intention of mending ties. Palki Sharma tells you more.
