G20 Summit 2023 | India's G20 Challenge: Retaining talent and attracting investment

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
India, which accounts for 75% of global commerce and 85% of the world's GDP, has assumed the G20 presidency. Although it is a significant event, there are still difficulties involved.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos