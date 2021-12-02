European Commission: EU needs daily review of restrictions amid surge in Omicron variant cases

Dec 02, 2021, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Europe is experiencing a surge in covid-19 cases, a number of newly identified cases are of the recent omicron variant. The European Commission says that the EU needs a daily review of travel restrictions and a rapid deployment of booster doses.
