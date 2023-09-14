Developing countries embrace crypto

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
At a time when there are significant discussions over regulating crypto assets in the aftermath of the G20 summit, the latest report by a crypto research firm shows that less developed countries continue to lead in adopting cryptos. The latest edition of the global crypto adoption rate ranks India as the number one country in adopting crypto. Nigeria and Vietnam are in the second and third positions.

