Conservative party gets a step closer to electing its new leader, Rishi Sunak maintains lead

Published: Jul 20, 2022, 08:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The race to 10 Downing street is getting narrower. From what started from 11 candidates has come down to the remaining three. Rishi Sunak widened his lead in the latest round of voting by Conservative MPs to decide Britain's next prime minister.
Read in App