China has not ruled out the use of force regarding Taiwan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Taiwan's Defence Ministry has detected 13 Chinese Air Force planes entering its Air Defense Zone. The aircraft including fighter jets and drones accompanied by Chinese warships carrying out compact patrols and drills. Taiwan has lived for decades under constant threat of an invasion by China.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos