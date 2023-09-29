China growing desperate for children? Beijing urges soldiers to procreate

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
China has issued a new executive order that urges soldiers to procreate, it includes several measures on family planning and incentives related to it. Many analysts say that it highlights Beijing desperation to boost birth rate as it faces demographic dilemma.

