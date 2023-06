In July 2023, India will be launching a spacecraft to land on the moon. The mission is known as Chandrayaan-3 and then it will be a spacecraft mission to study the Sun from afar it is known as Aditya L1. On the sidelines of ISRO's first-ever International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations, the ISRO Chief Dr. Somnath spoke to WION's Siddharth MP.