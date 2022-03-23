BSE seeks clarification from Paytm parent, shares near all-time low levels

Mar 23, 2022, 11:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Bombay Stock Exchange has sought clarification from the parent company of Paytm over the steep drop in its share prices. Shares have lost major portion of value after Paytm Payments Bank came under RBI's scanner.
