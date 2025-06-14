Breaking | Iran state media reports death of 2 senior Iranian generals

Two senior Iranian generals have been killed in an Israeli strike, state television reported on Saturday. This comes as Israel continues its assault on Iran's military and nuclear capabilities. Brigadier General Gholamreza Mehrabi Deputy head of intelligence of the armed forces’ general staff, and General Brigadier General Mehdi Rabbani, deputy head of operations, were martyred, according to the broadcaster.