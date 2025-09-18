LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Brazil: Bolsonaro Diagnosed With Skin Cancer a Week After Conviction

Brazil: Bolsonaro Diagnosed With Skin Cancer a Week After Conviction

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 10:06 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 10:06 IST
Brazil: Bolsonaro Diagnosed With Skin Cancer a Week After Conviction
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, convicted last week of leading an attempted coup, has been diagnosed with skin cancer, his doctor said Wednesday.

Trending Topics

trending videos