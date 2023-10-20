Bank of Israel's wartime policy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Israel's currency, the shekel, has plunged to an eight-year low, prompting swift action from the country's central bank. The Central Bank is likely to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. The Shekel's weakness is a growing concern among economists and traders, but the Central Bank's focus is clear: Stabilise the markets and provide maximum certainty to the economy and the public.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos