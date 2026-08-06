/August 6, 1945: Around 140,000 People Perished in Hiroshima Bombing

Japan marked the 81st anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing with a solemn peace ceremony, reaffirming its commitment to its long-standing non-nuclear principles. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized that the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki must never be repeated. The commemoration comes as Japan simultaneously undertakes its largest defense buildup since World War II in response to growing security concerns posed by China and North Korea, highlighting the country's delicate balance between peace and national security.