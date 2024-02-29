Zero Discrimination Day 2024: History, significance, theme and all you need to know

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Zero Discrimination Day is observed annually on March 1 to promote equality, inclusion, and diversity while raising awareness about the harmful impact of discrimination worldwide.

This international day, recognised by the United Nations, serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and upholding the rights of every individual regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, or any other characteristic.

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: History

The day was first celebrated on 1 March 2014 after UNAIDS, a joint United Nations program on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), launched its Zero Discrimination Campaign on 'World AIDS Day' in December 2013.

The then-Executive Director of UNAIDS Michel Sidibé launched the day in 2014 with a major event in Beijing.

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Theme

The theme for Zero Discrimination Day 2024 is “To protect everyone's health, protect everyone's rights.” This theme emphasizes building the link in association with human rights and public health in achieving the goal of eliminating AIDS by 2030.

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Significance

Discrimination in any form undermines human dignity, perpetuates inequalities, and hinders social progress. The day is particularly noted by organisations like UNAIDS that combat discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS.

"HIV-related stigma and discrimination is pervasive and exists in almost every part of the world including our Liberia", according to Dr Ivan F. Camanor, Chairman of the National AIDS Commission of Liberia. The UN Development Programme also paid tribute in 2017 to LGBTI people with HIV/AIDS who face discrimination.

In February 2017, UNAIDS called on people to "make some noise around zero discrimination, to speak up and prevent discrimination from standing in the way of achieving ambitions, goals and dreams."

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: How it is observed?

On this day, activists in India have utilised the platform to denounce legislation that heightens the likelihood of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

Notably, they focused their efforts on advocating for the repeal of the law (Indian Penal Code, section 377) that formerly criminalised homosexuality in the country, a victory achieved when the Indian Supreme Court overturned it in September 2018.

Similarly, in 2015, Armenian Americans in California organized a 'die-in' event on Zero Discrimination Day as a poignant gesture to commemorate the victims of the Armenian genocide.