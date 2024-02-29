Shooting in US' Orlando kills one person, injures several others

At least one person was killed and several others were injured following a shooting in Orlando on Wednesday (Feb 28), the news agency Associated Press reported on Thursday citing the police. Citing local media, the report said that the shooting happened at approximately 11 pm local time.

Police officers responded to the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in reference to several shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims of which one person was dead.

Police officers said that they were working to identify all victims and their conditions. "This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available."

Further details are awaited.