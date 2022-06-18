Zelensky's cold hug with Macron triggers meme fest on social media

French President Emmanuel Macron's hug with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky triggered a meme fest on social media as the Ukraine president looked right into the camera in a cold hug even as the French president looked to tightly hold his Ukrainian counterpart.

Relations between the two heads of state nosedived recently after Macron said Russia must not be "humiliated" in the Ukraine war as Zelensky slammed Macron's comments.

People on social media however had a field day taking a dig at Macron:

Maria Zakharova commented of the joint photo of Elensky and Macron.



However, in Kyiv Macron explained his comments saying: "Today, Russia is waging war against Ukraine. How on earth could I explain to any Ukrainian the idea that 'You must not humiliate Russia, the Russian people nor its leaders'?"

"Today, they must win this war. France clearly supports Ukraine so that it wins," Macron added as he announced France would be sending six more long-range Caesar howitzers to Ukraine to counter Russia.

Zelensky had accussed Macron of providing Putin with a way out and offering "concessions", however, Macron clarified saying: "That is never what we have done, we haven't offered concessions, nor have we tried to negotiate concessions."

Macron has kept phone lines open with Putin since before the Ukraine war in an attempt to negotiate with the Russian leader, however, Zelensky said Putin may not be ready to "ready to hear anything" as Macron agreed.

"Today we see clearly from the situation on the ground that (talking) isn't working," Macron said, adding, "I don't rule out doing so, however, on emergency issues like food security."

(With inputs from Agencies)

