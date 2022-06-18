Unipolar world order is over, says Putin amid Ukraine war

Amid the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) asserted that the era of unipolar world order was over.

"A year and a half ago, when speaking at the Davos Forum, it was stressed again that the era of the unipolar world order was over," the Russian president said, adding, "there is no getting around this."

"This era is over despite all the attempts to revive it and hold on to it at any cost," the Russian president said.

"This is a natural process, these changes are a natural course of history because it is difficult to combine the planet’s civilizational diversity, the wealth of cultures with political, economic and other models."

The Russian president had ordered a "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24 as Russian forces invaded Ukraine, however, despite Russia's mammoth effort Putin's forces were repelled by fierce Ukrainian defence with the conflict shifting to eastern Ukraine.

Expanding on the unipolar world concept, Putin said: "The flaw lies in the very idea where there is a single, albeit strong power with a limited circle of close states, or, as they also say, those admitted to it, while all the rules of business and international relation when necessary are interpreted exclusively in the interests of this power that is it's a one-way street."

The Russian president pointed out that it is a "one-sided game". "A world based on such dogmas is definitely unstable," he said.

