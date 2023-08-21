World Senior Citizens' Day 2023: Check history, significance, theme and all you need to know

World Senior Citizens' Day 2023: Every year on August 21, we observe World Senior Citizens' Day to honour the efforts and contributions made by them. Senior citizens are generally people who have attained the age of 60 or people who have retired from their job. They are important because they share joy, wisdom and experiences with us. Senior citizens contribute a lot to society and teach us the importance of leading lives with kindness and empathy. Our lives without our parents and grandparents are incomplete.

Here's all you need to know about this day:

World Senior Citizens' Day 2023: History

The day dates back to 1988, when Ronald Reagan, the then president of the United States declared "August 21" to honour the old people for their achievements and contributions, while also highlighting the importance of programmes and policies that support well-being.

Soon, the day gained world attention and became a global celebration. People around the world now recognise the invaluable role that senior citizens play.

World Senior Citizens' Day 2023: Significance

As a global opportunity for old people, this day holds immense significance as it appreciates and celebrates them, their accomplishments, dedication and wisdom.

The occasion promotes intergeneration connections and love for better lives of senior citizens.

World Senior Citizens' Day 2023: Theme

The theme for this year's "World Senior Citizens' Day 2023" has not yet been declared but last year the theme revolved around " Celebrations Spending time withyour parents and grandparents." In 2021, the theme was "Pandemic: Do they change how we address age and ageing."

World Senior Citizens Day 2023: Wishes

"This day reminds us to be thankful to our seniors. Have a great World Senior Citizens' Day everybody."

"Age is just a number for those who know how to make the most of their lives…. Warm wishes for you on this Senior Citizen Day."

"Avoid doing all the mistakes all by yourself and make this a beautiful life by following the advice of seniors around you…. Wishing you a very Happy Senior Citizen Day."

"Senior Citizen Day is a special day because it celebrates having seniors around us to complete our lives and contribute to our society in a big way…. Warm greetings on Senior Citizen Day."

"Just live your life and stop worrying about your age…. That is probably the most perfect way to have the most perfect life…. Happy Senior Citizen Day."



