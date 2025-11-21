/World's richest man Elon Musk predicts 'work will be optional' in 10-20 years due to AI and robotics

The owner of Grok AI, Elon Musk, has recently made a bold prediction about the future of work. Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, he said that in the next 10 to 20 years, employment could become optional for most of the people. According to Musk, rapid advancement in the AI and robots could change the society so much that regular jobs become unnecessary.

"I do not know exactly what long-term means, perhaps 10 to 20 years," Musk said. “My prediction is that work will be optional”. He compared future work to hobbies like sports or video games, something people might choose to do just because they enjoy it. He added that people could still work, buy things from stores, or even grow their own food if they want but growing food would be harder. Musk has also shared an AI generated video on his X handle.

As reported by Fox Business, Musk also believes that the money might matter less in a world shaped by advanced AI and robotics. He mentioned stories that imagine a future where powerful AI systems make traditional money pointless.

"My guess is that if AI and robotics continue to improve, money will stop being relevant eventually," Musk said. At the event, he further said that these robots could become the biggest industry ever, even bigger than the smartphones industry.

Musk ended by saying that AI and robotics could be the key to making life better for everyone. In his view, these technologies could create so much progress that people will no longer be depended on the traditional jobs and this will reshape the global economy in a completely new way.

