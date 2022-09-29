World Heart Day 2022: Theme, history, and everything you need to know 

Every year on September 29, World Heart Day is observed worldwide as an opportunity to draw attention to growing heart health issues, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and the effects of the critical nature of heart care.

This day came into effect between the World Health Federation and the World Health Organisation. The day was founded to increase awareness regarding different cardiovascular diseases and conditions.

The concept was first developed by Antoni Bayes de Luna, who presided over the World Heart Federation from 1997 to 1999. The day was first observed on September 24, 2000. However, up until 2011, the day was later designated as September 29. Over 90 nations came together to celebrate the global event.

Also read | Watch: World's oldest heart dating back 380 million years discovered in Australia

The theme for this year is "Use Heart, For Every Heart."

'Use heart' means thinking differently, making appropriate choices, taking courageous actions, and engaging with this critical issue.

For every heart, it emphasises "FOR" and shifts the focus of the campaign from the activities themselves to the people who will benefit from it, allowing the drive to be more significant.

Also read | Drink multiple cups of tea, lower diabetes & heart disease risk, study reveals

The ultimate goal of this day is to raise awareness of the behaviours that can prevent people from being predisposed to cardiovascular diseases and provide people with the necessary skills to manage potential risks related to the eminent organ of the body.

Due to the rising incidence of heart attacks and other related instances, they have gained attention as more and more individuals are now struggling with heart-related problems.

Everyone, regardless of age, should be aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and proper diet.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE