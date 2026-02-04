/World Cancer Day: Why early detection remains the most powerful tool in saving lives from cancer

World Cancer Day is commemorated annually on 4th February to bring awareness among people globally about cancer, highlighting the importance of early detection, prevention, and encouraging access to treatment and care. World Cancer Day helps unite individuals, communities, and governments across the country to take action against one of the leading causes of death globally.

On this occasion, we will try to understand how early diagnosis remains the strongest weapon against cancer, helping people to fight in the early stages. When detected early, treatment is more effective, less aggressive, and survival rates among people improve. Awareness of symptoms, timely screening, and access to evidence-based medicine can transform outcomes across populations, reducing complications and supporting faster recovery.

Early detection reduces aggressive therapies

Emphasising the need for early detection and highlighting the broader benefits, Dr Harjot Kaur Bajwa, Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist at the American Oncology Institute, Hyderabad, stated that when cancer is identified at an early stage, it is often confined to a specific area, making it more responsive to treatment and reducing the need for aggressive therapies.

“When cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, it is often localised, making it far more responsive to treatment and significantly improving the chances of long-term survival. Early-stage cancers typically require less aggressive therapies, helping patients avoid the physical strain and long-term side effects commonly associated with advanced disease," she said.

"Timely diagnosis also enables clinicians to plan treatment in a more structured, precise, and personalised manner, reducing complications and supporting faster recovery. Importantly, when cancer is detected early, advanced treatment technologies can be used to their full potential. Modern radiotherapy, for instance, can be delivered with high precision and minimal disruption—effectively targeting tumours while sparing healthy tissues and allowing patients to maintain their daily routines," Dr Harjot Kaur Bajwa added.

She stated that early detection helps reduce emotional stress and financial burden, shifting cancer care from crisis management to proactive intervention. Bajwa further added that timely medical consultation and regular screenings can save people from life-threatening illnesses.