The WhatsApp fertility doctor: Why unqualified advice travels faster than evidence

Unqualified health advice, often transferred through social media, especially WhatsApp, by non-medical professionals, spreads rapidly in the context of infertility due to emotional urgency. Over half of social media users seeking information related to fertility issues are exposed to misinformation, with only a small fraction of posts being credible.

In response to the information, several leading fertility specialist has warned that unverified medical advice circulating on WhatsApp or other social media means is increasingly shaping fertility decisions in India, often delaying timely diagnosis and evidence-based treatment.

Dr Navina Singh, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Mumbai, stated that informal advice shared through family groups and personal networks frequently reaches couples before they consult a doctor, influencing critical choices during their most fertile years.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The most influential fertility advice in India today is not delivered in a clinic. It arrives with a notification, often late at night or early morning, forwarded through family WhatsApp groups or shared by a well-meaning friend who “knows someone this worked for.” It may come as a voice note, a screenshot, or a confidently worded paragraph ending with: “Doctors won’t tell you this.” By the time a couple reaches a fertility clinic, many have already been treated, just not by a science-backed formula. This seemingly harmless trend shapes decisions, delays diagnosis, and in some cases, costs people their most fertile years," Dr Navina Singh said.

Why does WhatsApp advice feel more trustworthy than doctors'?

Dr Singh stated that unverified fertility advice is transferred quickly on social media as people feel personal. The advice is considered as lived experience rather than theory, and it often offers certainty where medicine offers nuance. “Do this for three months,” “Avoid IVF till 35,” or “Fix your hormones naturally first” are certain messages that reassure people in their emotionally uncertain phase, Singh said.

Highlighting a 2018 study, she confirmed that people often trust anecdotal evidence over statistical data when decisions come with emotion and risk. "Medical evidence evolves slowly. WhatsApp forwards do not. The louder, simpler, and more absolute the claim, the faster it spreads. Platforms reward engagement, not accuracy, and fertility misinformation performs exceptionally well because it promises control over something deeply unpredictable. A 2020 WHO report on health misinformation noted that false medical information spreads significantly faster than factual content, particularly in areas related to reproduction, hormones, and lifestyle disease. Fertility advice fits neatly into this pattern," she added.

The cost of delay is often invisible

The doctor indicated that even assisted treatments, such as IVF, become less effective as age increases or valuable time is lost. One of the most harmful outcomes of relying on WhatsApp-driven fertility advice is delayed medical care. The decline in egg quality with age occurs gradually but cannot be reversed, and conditions like endometriosis, reduced ovarian reserve, or male factor infertility often progress silently without obvious early symptoms.

"Data from the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction shows that a significant proportion of couples seek specialist care only after two to more years of unsuccessful attempts – often after trying multiple alternative or informal interventions. By the time they reach a fertility specialist, not only may natural conception be more difficult, but even assisted treatments like IVF tend to show lower success rates with advancing age. As a result, treatment pathways may become narrower, more complex, and emotionally more demanding than they might have been with earlier intervention," she said.

Why does evidence feel less convincing than a forward?

Dr Navina Singh further underscored that scientific evidence always offers complete answers. However, it still depends on probabilities, ranges, and individual differences. This make feel less satisfied than a simple success story shared online. But surprisingly, this caution is essential because everybody is different, fertility journeys vary, and what benefits one couple may destroy another.

"Large-scale studies consistently emphasise early evaluation rather than prolonged trial-and-error approaches, especially when age or symptoms are already known risk factors," she said.

Reclaiming the narrative around fertility care