World Asthma Day 2023: Early signs, common triggers, diagnosis and treatment

World Asthma Day 2023: World Asthma Day is observed every year on the first Tuesday of May and is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). GINA is an organisation established in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1993. The day was first held on May 3, 1998. Every year the day is held with a theme that focuses on an issue related to asthma.

In 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, the day was held with a theme of ‘Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions’. Similarly, last year, the day was held with the theme of ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’ with a focus on gaps between an asthma patient and the care that he/she should be given.

For 2023, the theme of the day is also focused on care, ‘Asthma care for All’. Asthma and asthma attack WHO defines asthma as a major non-communicable disease (NCD) that can affect both children and adults and is the most common chronic disease among children. It is also called bronchial asthma as it affects the lungs. It is called chronic or ongoing as it doesn’t go away and needs prolonged medical treatment.

It currently affects more than 25 million people in the US currently and out of this total, includes more than 5 million children.

Asthma attack: When you breathe normally, muscles around your airways are relaxed which lets air move easily and quietly. During an asthma attack, the muscles around the airways constrict or tighten, making the airways narrow. Air cannot flow freely through constricted airways, making it for the person difficult to breathe. Who can get asthma? Any person at any age can develop asthma. People that have allergies or people who are exposed to tobacco smoke are more likely to develop asthma. This also includes passive smoking which is exposure to someone else who is smoking. One can also develop asthma through third-hand smoking which is exposing one to clothing or surfaces in places where someone has smoked. Causes and common triggers of asthma There are certain factors that doctors believe can possess higher risk:

1. Environment: People who are exposed to a bad environment that contains allergens, toxins, and fumes are more prone to asthma.

2. Genetics: If your family has a history of asthma or allergic diseases, you have a higher risk of developing the disease.

3. Allergies: Having allergies can raise your risk of developing asthma.

4. Respiratory infections: Certain respiratory infections such as respiratory syncytial virus (RCV) can damage young children’s developing lungs.

Common triggers:

Air Pollution

Dust mites

Pests

Pets’ dried skin flakes

Tobacco smoke Some early signs and symptoms of asthma People with asthma usually have obvious symptoms. These signs and symptoms resemble many respiratory infections:

• Chest tightness, pain or pressure.

• Coughing (especially at night).

• Shortness of breath.

• Wheezing Diagnosis and treatment of asthma Asthma can be life-threatening if one doesn’t go through the treatment and medical management properly. The goal of asthma treatment is to control symptoms. Asthma control means you:

• Can do the things you want to do at work and home.

• Have no (or minimal) asthma symptoms.

• Rarely need to use your reliever medicine (rescue inhaler).

• Sleep without asthma interrupting your rest.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE