/Women aged 40 and above admit high-energy music raves are great for their mental health

A study has shown that women aged 40 and above are going to electronic dance music events to improve their mental and physical health. Published in the Psychology of Music, it shows they are using it for "social connectedness, an outlet for self-expression, and a release from pressures of daily life." In doing so, they are also fighting society's prejudice against this age group, navigating people's views on what was considered "appropriate" behaviour for older, female clubbers. The research identified the ways they are keeping themselves associated with a music scene normally associated with the "youth" and revealed the extent to which ageing was shaping their involvement. The latest survey stands in sharp contrast with previous surveys involving women and clubbing, which found that even though they enjoyed being part of the EDM community, they felt that they should stop participating as they became older.

EDM events, despite having 16 to 34-year-olds as their main participants, have seen a shift towards becoming more diverse and inclusive, the authors wrote. The study aimed at understanding the reason for more and more older women attending these music gatherings. One hundred and thirty-six female clubbers aged 40 years or over completed a survey as part of the research, and said that participating in EDM festivals "played a central role in women’s mental and physical health."

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It offered them a way to express themselves and get away from the daily pressures of life. But the biggest challenge was people's perception of them. Several younger adults criticise the older women for their interest in music bands on social media, criticising them for "not acting their age." The women who participated in the survey stated that this was one of the major problems they face at EDM events. They even admitted that they grapple with their own prejudices about age.

However, they steer ahead and do what it takes to release their stress at these music gatherings. The authors wrote, "Understanding more about the experiences of older women who continue to engage in this musical scene may help address some of the barriers to inclusion that have caused others to withdraw." The authors cited previous studies to show how things change for men and women.

A 2019 study showed that women are more likely to change their clubbing activity in line with parental responsibilities than their male counterparts. It also stated that older people "who continued to participate were less likely to be married or have children than the ‘lapsed’ clubbers." Older studies also found that older women stop being ‘active ravers’ because they felt that "they should stop participating as they became older."

