/You are not old, you are just happy: Study reveals the age you are happiest

They say ageing is a privilege, and if a new report is to be believed, you are the happiest after you are deeply thrust into your middle age. According to a survey of Britons commissioned by TePe, people feel happiest and more confident in their late 40s, more specifically, when they are 47. Miranda Pascucci, Head of Clinical Education and Dental Therapist at TePe, says this is because by this time, they have quit toxic environments and are more focused on their health than their appearance. "As people get older, many begin to realise that health isn't just about what's visible,' she explained. It's about how you feel and how well your body functions," she said. A total of 2,000 Britons were asked about the stage of life when health and happiness are at their peak. Nearly half of them said life gets better after 40 because they understand their bodies better at this time.

Survey on the happiest age

Nearly 47 per cent said happiness peaks in the late 40s, 32 per cent said they are more likely to choose healthier foods at the time, while the rest said they were more conscious about their health and wellbeing. For most of them, it is about the change in their lifestyle. They don't party and drink as much as they did in their 20s and 30s. More than 28 per cent said such occasions had seen a drastic fall, while 26 per cent said their running around their children or grandchildren kept them active. They also said that by this time, they had stopped being in the race to please others and instead focused on themselves.

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Social media is flooded with posts of people, especially women, in their 40s, talking about how they are finally living their best life at this age. This happens not just because of knowing about oneself better, but also because by this time, a lot of people have moved on to different roles in their lives. This also leaves them with more time to spend on themselves, which feels like a fresh start where they are their number one priority.