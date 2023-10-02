Woman sues Disney World for 'injurious wedgie' at water park: Report

A woman has sued Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida saying that she suffered an 'injurious wedgie' while she was riding an attraction at the parks Typhoon Lagoon, said multiple reports in the US media. The woman has reportedly said that she received the injury four years ago.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed last week in Orange County, Florida. Emma McGuinness, along with her husband Edward McGuinness has sued Disney World and is seeking USD 50,000 in damages. Ema (33) allegedly suffered injuries during the couple's visit to water park in October 2019.

Ema has said that she got injured on Humunga Kowabunga. It is a slide that's about 214 feet above a pool.

"The impact of The Slide and [Emma's] impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms. McGuinness' clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her," says the complaint as reported by People[dot]com

“She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

“She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for medical care and treatment, and eventually transported to another hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist," says the complaint further.

The lawyer who filed the lawsuit on Emma's behalf has claimed that though Disney knew about the risks associated with a water slide but the risks were not disclosed to visitors to the park and also not to Ms. McGuinness.

“The Slide was unsafe and unreasonably dangerous to Ms. McGuinness and other patrons because it failed to meet the expectations of a reasonable consumer, including Ms. McGuinness.” says the lawsuit.

There was no comment from Disney immediately.