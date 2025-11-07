/Woman claims she met Zohran Mamdani on Hinge but ‘didn't reply to him’. Here’s why

Zohran Mamdani, New York's new mayor, is all over the internet for his charming personality and his gorgeous wife. But how many of you knew he met his wife, Rama Duwaji, on the dating platform Hinge? One can bet Hinge must have experienced a surge of new users after this news came out. Among all this, a woman has set the internet on fire after she claimed she once matched with Zohran but "rejected" him due to his height.

The woman took to TikTok and posted a video with text - "Randomly remembered the time I matched with Zohran Mamdani on NYC Hinge a few years ago but didn't reply to him because his height was listed as 5'11 or 5'10."

She said her younger self "knew" this meant that Zohran must be 5'9. This was in the context that men often lie about their height on dating apps (opinion of women on the internet, we are not saying anything!). She further wrote that her present self appreciates that he was "more honest than most guys on there". Not only this, she wrote in the caption - "Fumble of the century".

The post got immense interaction on the internet as people got overwhelmed by the fact that the woman passed up a future major-city mayor over - for no reason.

“Imagine fumbling the future Mayor of NYC because of his height," a TikTok user wrote.

“I’m sure she cries herself to sleep most nights because this is exactly what I’d do," wrote another.

Who is Zohran's wife? (Lucky woman!)

Zohran and his wife, Rama Duwaji, met on Hinge in 2021. She is a 27-year-old and is illustrator and visual artist based in Brooklyn, New York. She is originally from Damascus, Syria. The brilliant woman holds a BFA in Communication Design from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master’s in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts in New York.