With yogic sleep, Indian 16-year-old dances for 127 hours in new world record

A 16-year-old Indian student created a world record for the longest dance marathon by an individual. Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, a resident of Maharashtra state's Latur district, danced for 127 hours in traditional Indian Kathak dance style, deploying Yoga Nidra or 'yogic sleep' to aid her performance for long hours.

Srushti broke the previous record of 126 hours set by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018.

Srushti's dance marathon took place in her college's auditorium, which was "jam packed with supporters," according to Guinness World Record's Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar.

"There were moments of her being too tired, but her parents were by her side all the time, spraying her face with water to keep her fresh," Swapnil was quoted as saying by Guinness World Record's official blog. "Very impressive performance overall." It was my dream: Srushti Sudhir Jagtap Srushti said that she decided to break this record because it was her "dream to represent India through dance."

"I wanted to promote our Indian culture," she explained. World record for longest dance marathon: How it happened? Srushti's attempt began on the morning of 29 May and continued until the afternoon of 3 June. Srushti then slept for an entire day.

Srushti reportedly did not take any stimulants to aid her wakefulness during the record attempt except coffee.

She drank coconut water and ate chocolate to "stay fresh".

Also watch | Mexico City residents break Guinness World Record × The final day of Srushti’s record attempt was particularly hard for her. "My body was not responding," she said.

"All my body parts felt frozen and in pain. But mentally I was focused towards my goal," she added.

"Due to strong practise, I was familiar with all the changes in my mind and body, so I was calm and composed until the end," Srushti added, while referring to the practice sessions lasting up to 126 hours that she had in the run up to the official world record attempt. Guinness World Records guidelines for ‘longest marathon’ records According to GWR’s ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Srushti could sleep or use the bathroom during the attempt.

Srushti took her rest breaks “mostly at midnight,” using the time to nap or talk to her parents “for brain refreshment.”

