'A stunner': Rashmika Mandanna on Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Saami Saami dance

Netflix series Never Have I Ever is currently the talk of the town. The popular comedy show has been the one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The undeniable charm and captivating talent of leading ladies Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani have earned them a huge fan following from all over the world. The latest addition to their fan club is South-Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna who is heaping praises on both actors after a clip from the recently released show went viral. The clip shows Maitreyi and Richa dancing to Rashmika’s popular song Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise.

The sensational song Saami Saami featured Rashmika Mandanna alongside Allu Arjun. The song has now gone viral on a global stage after it got featured in Never Have I Ever. A clip from the series showed Maitreyi and Richa dressed in Indian traditional outfits while displaying their dancing skills. What Rashmika Mandanna Said As a fan shared the clip on Twitter, Rashmika immediately re-shared it with the caption, “@ramakrishnannn .. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. sending you full love.” . @ramakrishnannn .. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. __ sending you full love __ https://t.co/Rprd5GcSc2 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 9, 2023 ×

Rashmika’s reaction to the clip is winning hearts on social media. The fans have flooded the comment section with their lovely comments for the Varisu actress. A Twitter user wrote, “Really stunning Rashmika mam you did so goooodddd sending full love to you mam. God bless you.” Really stunning rashmika mam you did so goooodddd sending you full love 2 u mam 💕💕 Godd bless you — Shiva ...{RKO} (@LORD143143143) June 9, 2023 ×

Another commented, “This is by far the greatest thing that has happened for Never Have I Ever series, who says no?” This is by far the greatest thing happened for Never Have I Ever series, who says no? — ɱıƙɛყ (@Manjiro_mike) June 9, 2023 ×

In the last few years, Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as a talented and dedicated actress. With every new role, she has created an unforgettable impact on the audience. Having said that, the actress rose to new heights after the release of the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise. As Pushpa 2: The Rule nears its release date, fans are still appreciative of Rashmika Mandanna's performance in the first part of the film, particularly the song titled Saami Saami.