Delivery robots to hit the road in April, Japanese government revises traffic law to pave way

Japan is set to take a leap in bringing robotics to mainstream public life as automated delivery robots are set to hit Japanese roads by April. The country has also revised the road traffic law to pave the way for delivery robots to take the roads just like humans and their means of transport. The country has already conducted the trials for delivery of food and daily necessities by robots. These trials were conducted in a phased manner in both residential and business districts of the country.

According to the Japanese industry ministry, tests of automated delivery robots have been held in five of the country's 47 prefectures.

ALSO READ | What are the challenges automakers are facing with humanoid robots?

"In regions with declining populations, robots can be a way to resolve the lack of workers in the logistics industry in the future," a ministry official was quoted as saying by Japan Times.

Japanese leap forward with robots: How do they work?

According to reports in the Japanese media, the robot was found to be moving at a speed close to the pace of an adult's brisk walk on a major street. It carried a hamburger from a store to an office located about 500 metres away, Japan Times reported.

ALSO WATCH | Gravitas: Why Japan is obsessed with robots

The electric robots will be remotely operated. They are equipped with map data on local pedestrian paths. It has six cameras with which it can detect and subsequently avoid pedestrians and roadside obstacles. It can identify the colours of traffic lights. The robot can move its liquid crystal display "eyes". It is also capable of giving audio warnings such as "turning right/left".

Japanese delivery robots: Challenges and the road ahead

According to Hisashi Taniguchi, president of Tokyo-based robotics firm ZMP, there are challenges to overcome, including safety concerns in the immediate weeks before the larger rollout.

"They are still newcomers in human society, so it's natural they're seen with a bit of discomfort," he told AFP.

Taniguchi said it's important the robots "are humble and lovable" to inspire confidence.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE