What are the challenges automakers are facing with humanoid robots

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its prototype humanoid robots at an event on September 30, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become reality despite his repeated promises.

While robots are widely used for specialist tasks at factories, other companies have struggled to create commercially viable human-like robots, despite decades-long development efforts.

"This market is the very, very challenging market because you buy this big expensive robot, but it actually cannot do much," Heni Ben Amor, a robotics professor at Arizona State University, said.

(Text: Reuters)