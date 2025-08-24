/Will you use toothpaste made with hair? New study explains why it may be road to healthy teeth

Researchers at King’s College London have created a groundbreaking toothpaste utilising keratin, a natural protein present in hair, skin, and wool, that shows promise in repairing and safeguarding damaged tooth enamel. Their studies reveal that keratin can effectively rebuild enamel by forming a protective layer on the tooth surface, which helps to halt the early stages of tooth decay. This innovative approach mimics the natural structure and function of enamel, potentially offering a more sustainable and biologically friendly alternative to traditional dental treatments, which often rely on synthetic materials. This discovery could transform dental care by promoting natural enamel regeneration.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How Keratin Works to Protect Teeth

The team found that when keratin is applied to teeth, it interacts with minerals present in saliva, such as calcium and phosphate, to form a crystal-like scaffold similar in structure and function to natural enamel. This scaffold gradually attracts more minerals, building up a coating that strengthens and shields the tooth surface. This process mimics how enamel naturally protects teeth, offering a promising new approach to dental care. Sara Gamea, a PhD researcher involved in the study, highlighted the eco-friendly aspect of this technology. Keratin is sustainably sourced from biological waste, such as hair and skin, reducing the need for synthetic materials. This could provide an alternative to conventional dental treatments that rely on plastic resins, which are less durable and potentially toxic.

Dr. Sherif Elsharkawy, senior author and prosthodontics consultant, emphasized the importance of this breakthrough. Unlike other parts of the body like bones and hair, tooth enamel cannot regenerate once damaged. Enamel loss due to acid erosion, poor oral hygiene, or aging leads to sensitivity, pain, and possible tooth loss. This new technology aims not just to treat symptoms but to restore natural tooth function using the body’s own materials.