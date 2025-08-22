LOGIN
Will AI start controlling what we see while sleeping?

Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 14:40 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 14:40 IST

AI researchers and companies are testing ways to influence your dreams, even adding adverts into your sleep. In future AI may guide you what will you dream?

Can AI Influence Our Dreams?
(Photograph: AI)

AI Experts are asking if artificial intelligence might one day control what we dream. Reports in 2025 suggest companies are researching AI systems that could put information or even adverts directly into our sleep.

What's the Science Behind Dream Control?
(Photograph: AI)

Scientists have found that certain sounds and images can shape what we dream about. Now, companies in the US and Japan are using AI to test dream-influencing technology. These trials are watched closely by neuroscientists.

Could Nightmares Be Turned into Adverts?
(Photograph: AI)

One new idea is that AI could stop nightmares by replacing scary images with calm or even branded content. Reports from recent tech conferences show companies exploring ways to add soft brand messages in dreams.

How Would AI Reach Your Mind at Night?
(Photograph: X)

AI could work with smart speakers or wearable sleep trackers. These devices play sounds or gentle messages while you snooze, hoping to trigger certain dreams. As per the research, the goal is to make ads feel natural, not forced.

Who Is Testing Dream-Influencing AI?
(Photograph: X)

A research group in Boston, USA, tested AI-driven adverts in the dreams of volunteers. Meanwhile, a Japanese tech start-up is working with sleep scientists to test similar ideas. The findings from these projects are expected soon.

Dream Hacking Or Helpful Tech?
(Photograph: AI)

Experts warn there are risks. Some believe using AI for adverts during sleep crosses a line. International groups are urging for clear rules, saying our dreams should not be used for profit, according to ethics reports.

What Does the Future Hold for Sleep and AI?
(Photograph: AI)

Will AI soon show you adverts in your sleep, or will our private dreams stay safe? The debate is just starting.

