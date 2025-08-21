LOGIN
AI robots may soon diagnose and treat cancer. Are we ready for it?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 14:49 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 14:52 IST

Artificial intelligence is boosting cancer research by enabling much faster and more accurate diagnosis. Modern AI tools analyse scans and test results, it helping doctors to detect cancers earlier and improve patient survival rates. 

AI is becoming a trusted tool in cancer diagnosis. A 2025 Nature Medicine report says AI helps analyse medical images and biopsies faster, it making early cancer detection more accurate.

Early detection is vital to improve survival rates. AI systems can scan thousands of images quickly, often spotting cancers that human eyes miss. Studies show AI is especially effective in detecting breast, lung and skin cancers, As per Research reports of JAMA Oncology.

AI uses deep learning to study X rays, MRIs and CT scans. It identifies subtle signs of tumours or abnormalities that may be overlooked by radiologists, improving accuracy and saving valuable time in hospitals around the world.

AI also analyses biopsy samples, helping to classify cancer types and judge how aggressive they are. This is helpful and it guides doctors to choose the best treatment plans information is as to Lancet Oncology.

By combining genetic data with imaging results, AI helps design customised treatment strategies. Indian cancer research centres shows that precision oncology as a growing field, where care is tailored to each patient’s specific condition.

AI tools take over long routine tasks and support radiologists in both India and abroad. This leads to faster reports and better patient management critical at a time when cancer cases continue to rise, reports the Indian Medical Journal.

