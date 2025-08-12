/THIS ancient practice could help you with sleep apnoea, study suggests — Details inside

Have you ever wondered if this ancient practice could help you ease into a sleep disorder? Yes, you exactly heard it right. As per the report in The Guardian, a new study confirmed that blowing into a 'conch shell' may help ease symptoms of a sleep disorder affecting millions in the UK. The ancient practice, conch blowing, also known as shankh blowing, involves taking a deep breath and forcefully exhaling into the spiral-shaped shell.

Researchers have discovered that it could benefit people with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and begins during sleep, often leading to loud snoring, gasping, or choking. It is typically treated with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, which requires patients to wear a pressurised air mask at night, but many find it uncomfortable.

The trial conducted by the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute in Jaipur, India, involved 30 people living with the disorder and aged between 19 and 65. Out of these people, half of them were taught to use the shell, and others were asked for deep breathing exercises. And they were encouraged to practice this technique for five days a week, for at least 15 minutes.

Surprisingly, after six months, it was discovered that all those who had practiced shankh blowing were 34% less sleepy during the day with higher blood oxygen levels in the night and experienced four to five fewer OSA episodes an hour on average.

“Shankh blowing is a simple low-cost breathing technique that could help improve sleep and reduce symptoms without the need for machines or medication,” said Dr. Krishna K. Sharma, who led the research.

“The way the shankh is blown is quite distinctive. This action creates strong vibrations and airflow resistance, which likely strengthens the muscles of the upper airway, including the throat and soft palate, areas that often collapse during sleep in people with OSA.”

