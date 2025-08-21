/Mysterious blue brain caused by RFK Jr's 'miracle cure' leaves German researchers stunned

Shocking findings of a study on a substance administered to treat diseases like malaria show that it turns organs blue. Researchers at University Hospital Frankfurt in Germany were conducting an autopsy on a 72-year-old man when they saw that his brain was blue. They reviewed the medical records at the hospital from 2000 to 2023, looking for 'blue-green,' 'greenish,' or 'turquoise' organs spotted during autopsies. They came across 11 such cases where either methylene blue or toluidine blue had been administered before their deaths. The autopsies showed that the substances had lent the brains, hearts, lungs and pancreas a bluish tinge. Notably, methylene blue is touted by the US health secretary as a "miracle cure-all" and is also used to treat health issues like depression and urinary tract infections.

The German researchers found that the tiniest amount was enough to cause this change in colour. The team said that as little as 25 milligrams of the substance altered the brain pigment. They had been administered 50 to 200 milligrams intravenously. Further, multiple doses were given to some of them within 10 hours of death. In all cases, the colour of the brain and heart had changed. Also Read: Compounds found in green tea can help protect brain against Alzheimer’s: Study

Was methylene blue responsible for the deaths in any way? The researchers said that the change in the colour of the organs was in no way linked to the deaths. Further, the colour darkened when the organs were exposed to air during the autopsies. The study mostly shows that methylene blue stays in the body in the form of organ discolouration and can interfere with forensic processes and medical examinations. The study was published in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology. Also Read: Paracetamol during pregnancy risks neurodevelopmental disorders in baby: Study

Does RFK Jr use methylene blue?