/Paracetamol during pregnancy risks neurodevelopmental disorders in baby: Study

There are a lot of precautions one needs to take during pregnancy to avoid complications. It can range from your food habits to exercising and avoiding certain types of medication. However, there are people who avoid suggestions by doctors and face complications, particularly on taking medicines without being prescribed.

According a latest study conducted on over 100,000 people across multiple countries, taking paracetamol during pregnancy might increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders. That's not all, it could also autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in offspring.

Published in the journal BioMed Central, the findings highlight significant public health concerns due to the medication’s widespread use among pregnant women.

Paracetamol, or acetaminophen, is widely used for pain and fever relief during pregnancy due to its lower toxicity compared to other drugs said study’s lead author, Diddier Prada, an assistant professor at Icahn School of Medicine.

However, the research points towards evidence that suggest prenatal exposure may impact fetal brain development through mechanisms such as oxidative stress, hormone disruption, and epigenetic modifications.

Despite the findings, the study still needs to establishing definitive cause and effect for which further research is necessary.

According to healthcare experts, not taking medicines for untreated fever and severe pain during pregnancy also pose risks to both mother and developing baby; hence, medication should not be withheld but taken under supervision of a doctor.

The study too says that minimal use of paracetamol could be taken if medically necessary for a short period with minimal dose.

In such situations, pregnant woman can explore non-drug remedies for pain relief like warm compresses, rest, or prenatal yoga, rather than relying on medicines.