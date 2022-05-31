Why time of the day matters when you want to lose weight

According to a new research, the time of the day during exercise matters when it comes to results for men and women.

The US study said men burned more fat in the evening and for women, it works out best in the morning. Although scientists are unclear about the exact reasons but have pointed out that waking cycles, biological clocks and hormones may be contributory factors.

Also Read | May 28: Time to shift focus to women’s health, menstrual hygiene

The researchers studied 26 women and 30 men as part of the study aged between 25 and 55 with the experiment lasting 12 weeks. The study tested the participant's blood pressure and body fat including aerobic power, strength and flexibility.

Interestingly, everyone improved their health after 12 weeks.

Watch: Has protein become a crucial ingredient for healthy living?

The researchers said women who want to lose weight and reduce blood pressure should exercise in the morning since belly fat which wraps around the body's internal organs could prove to be dangerous.

However, the research pointed out that those who want to improve muscle strength should excercise in the evening. The "ideal" time for men to improve heart and metabolic health was in the evening, the research said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

×